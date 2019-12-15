‘No Choice But to Run’: Dalits in Mysuru Village Allege Attack

“There were hundreds of people led by Ravish who began vandalising houses and shops in our area. There was nothing we could do but run away from there. We want justice to be done and those who were involved in this incident should be arrested,” Lokesh told TNM.

“There were two persons injured in the incident but the most significant damage was done to houses in the area. The group of men, who were large in number, took up clubs and stones and began vandalising the houses in sight,” a police official added.

A complaint was filed by Lokesh, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, at the Saligrama Police Station, accusing 17 people under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly), 427 (causing damage), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 504 (provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police officials said that the situation in the village was brought under control after Mysuru SP CB Ryshynath camped at the village and additional police security was deployed.

Six persons were arrested in connection with the incident of rioting in Ambedkar colony although Ravish, who is named as the first accused in the case, was not arrested by the police.