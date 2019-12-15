Dalit Thrashed in Greater Noida For ‘Selling Biryani’, FIR Filed
A 43-year-old Dalit man was beaten up in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, allegedly for ‘selling biryani’. The video of the incident, which took place near the Rabupura area on the afternoon of 13 December, has gone viral on social media.
In the video, the victim can be seen being slapped by the accused, with one of them asking him to fold his hands.
According to the senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, an FIR was registered against three known persons on 14 December. The complaint was reportedly filed by the Dalit man.
“We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. A case was registered against three men. The incident took place in Rabupura area. The search for the accused is underway.”Ranvijay Singh, SP, Greater Noida, as quoted by ANI
The victim was abused and his food stall overturned by the accused, reported UttarPradesh.Org.
