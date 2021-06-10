‘Act of Revenge’: Rajasthan Dalit Man Killed Over Ambedkar Poster

A 21-year-old Dalit man in Rajasthan died due to injuries incurred during an assault by a group of men from the OBC community, two weeks after the accused allegedly tore posters of Dr BR Ambedkar pasted outside his home, reported The Indian Express quoting police and family.

Vinod Bamnia, who was a member of the Bhim Army, suffered injuries from the assault on 5 June near his home in Kikraliya village of Rajasthan's Hanuman Garh's district but succumbed two days later in a hospital in Sriganganagar. Bamnia's cousin, Mukesh, who filed an FIR and is an eyewitness in the case, has told The Indian Express that the assault was "an act of revenge."

Two out of the four accused – Anil Sihag and Rakesh Sihag – named by Bamnia's family in the FIR, have been arrested, as per the report by The Indian Express.

The FIR states that the accused allegedly shouted casteist slurs during the assault, and said: “Aaj tumhe tumhara Ambedkarvad yaad dilvayenge (We will make you remember your Ambedkarite ideology today.”

The Bhim Army is staging a protest over the matter.