UP Dalit Teen Found Dead in Field, Father Alleges Rape

An 18-year-old Dalit woman was found dead in an agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, police said on Thursday, 15 October.



The post-mortem examination report is awaited to confirm if the woman was raped.



The girl’s father had informed police on Wednesday evening that she had gone to the fields but had not returned home and they suspect she was raped, reported news agnecy PTI.

The police had reportedly found her hands and legs tied up and she was strangled, reported Scroll. A battalion of police officials has been deployed in the area now.