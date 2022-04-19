Dalit Teen Assaulted, Forced To Lick Feet in UP's Raebareli; Case Registered

In a shocking incident that has come to fore from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, a Dalit student was allegedly assaulted by several other youth and forced to lick the feet of one of them.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the youth can be seen sitting on the ground while holding his ears with several others laughing at him and abusing him. They can also be heard asking him to spell the word 'Thakur.'