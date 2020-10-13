7 Caste Hindus Held in TN for Making Dalit Man Fall At Their Feet

On the day of the incident, one of his goats allegedly ran into the herd of Sangili Thevar, one of the accused in the case, which angered Sangili Thevar. He called Paulraj names and insulted him using caste names, to which Paulraj allegedly retorted. An angry Sangili Thevar went into the village and brought his relatives Periyamari, Mahendran, Maharajan, Udayammal and Veeraiya. Paulraj said that the group insulted him based on his caste and made him fall at Sangili Thevar’s feet and apologise and took a video of it.

An FIR was registered against seven persons under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC read with sections 3(1)(r) (intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view), 3(1)(s) (abuses any member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe by caste name in any place within public view) and 3(2)(v) ( commits any offence under the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860) punishable with imprisonment for a term of ten years or more and section 66 (any person who sends by any means of a computer resource any information that is grossly offensive or has a menacing character; or any information which he knows to be false, but for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult) of Information Technology Act.