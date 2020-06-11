In a grim reminder to the 2016 Una flogging incident, three other oppressed caste men were tied up, beaten, forcefully tonsured and paraded around with shoes hung around their necks in Lucknow’s Barauli Khalilabad village.The incident happened on 4 June after the three men - one belonging to the OBC and the other two belonging to Scheduled Castes - were allegedly caught stealing a fan from a house of a 'Brahmin man', the local police told The Quint.“After the family caught the three men, other villages also gathered and soon the mob started thrashing them. To humiliate them further, they shaved their heads abruptly and paraded them around the village with shoes hung around their neck,” said PGI police station in-charge KK Mishra.Nepal’s Caste Problem: Dalits Bear Brunt Of Pandemic, State ApathyMishra said cases have been registered against both the parties. “The three men have been arrested on charges of theft and the two of the accused who publicly humiliated them have also been arrested under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act. We are looking at videos and photographs to identify the others.”Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad shared the video of the incident and tweeted saying “it was a reminder of the Una flogging incident.” In 2016, seven members of a Dalit family were publicly assaulted by a group of people in pretext of cow protection in Gujarat’s Una. When the video of the incident had gone viral, it led to massive protests across the country against caste discrimination.This is the second incident of atrocity against Dalits being reported from Uttar Pradesh in a week. On 6 June, a 17-year-old Dalit boy was shot dead in UP’s Amroha district allegedly after he had a dispute over entry into a temple in his village. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.