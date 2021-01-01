Dalit Man Killed in AP, Weeks After Inter-Caste Marriage

It has been seven weeks since Maheshwari married Adam Smith against her family’s wishes. They moved away from their hometown in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, afraid of her family’s wrath, and started a new life in Adoni town in the same district.

On Thursday afternoon, Adam was brutally murdered by two men who arrived in their neighbourhood on a bike. The men hit Adam on the head with metal pipes, and went on to drop a boulder on his head, Adoni police said. Maheshwari has alleged that her family killed Adam and has filed a complaint with the Adoni police.