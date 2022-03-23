Dalit Man Forced To Rub Nose in Alwar Temple for 'Insulting Hindu Gods'
An FIR was registered against 11 people at Gokulpur police station in Alwar on Tuesday night.
A 32-year-old Dalit man was allegedly harassed and forced to rub his nose on a platform at a temple for purportedly making derogatory comments on Hindu gods on Tuesday, 22 March, after his criticism of the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files sparked a social media row.
A video of the incident, which had occurred at Gokulpur village in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, has gone viral on social media.
It shows Rajesh Kumar Meghwal rubbing his nose on a platform at a temple, under pressure from the people surrounding him.
An FIR was registered against 11 people on Tuesday night.
The police have arrested seven people in the case, namely, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Sanjeet Kumar, Hemant Sharma, Parvinder Kumar, Ramotar, Nitin Jagid, and Dayaram.
A case has been registered against them under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Criticism of 'The Kashmir Files'
Meghwal, who works at a private bank, had criticised the movie The Kashmir Files on Facebook on 21 March, which had invited heated comments and threats.
As per Superintendent of Police Bhiwadi Shantanu Kumar Singh, Meghwal had submitted a report at the Gokulpur police station on the matter.
In his Facebook post, he had asked whether atrocities only happened with Pandits and not Dalits and had written that atrocities against the poor were happening on a daily basis, but nothing was being done for their safety.
In response to his comments, some users wrote 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Jai Shree Krishna'. Meghwal reacted to the comments with alleged remarks against Hindu gods.
Later, he apologised on social media for his comments, but some locals forced him to apologise in a temple.
A statement by the CO reportedly indicated that some people present there forced him to rub his nose on the floor of the temple.
(With inputs from The Wire.)
