Dalit Govt Staff in TN 'Forced' to Fall on Feet of Caste Hindu Man

But as he did not have the required documents, the VAO Kalaiselvi, asked him to bring the necessary documents to get the patta.

However, Gopinathan did not budge. He refused to bring the documents or leave the office and began arguing with Kalaiselvi in a rude manner.

Meanwhile, Muthuswamy, a helper at the office who was witnessing the incident asked Gopinathan to speak decently to the officer. He is also said to have told Gopinathan to bring the required documents.

But, Gopinathan refused to listen and in turn began behaving abusively with Muthuswamy too.

In a video, that has since gone viral on social media, Muthuswamy can be seen in tears, helplessly falling on the feet of Gopinathan. The video also showed other officers and VAO Kalaiselvi urging Muthuswamy not to succumb and fall on Gopinathan's feet. Muthuswamy could also be seen profusely sobbing and beating his head with his hands.