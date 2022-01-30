Dalit Man in Rajasthan Assaulted, Made to Drink Urine by 8 Men

A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine in Churu district of Rajasthan, on 26 January. Police on Saturday booked the eight men who allegedly abducted the man and harassed him.

Rakesh Meghwal filed a complaint with the police on Thursday alleging the men were from the Jat community from the same village.

He said he was abducted from his home by one Umesh Jat, a resident of the same village, and seven others. Meghwal said they forced him into a car and drove off to a nearby field.

The FIR stated that they forcibly made him drink alcohol and then urinated in the same bottle and made him drink it, reported The Indian Express. He also alleged that the men abused him using casteist slurs and even beat him up with sticks. Thinking he was dead, they left him alone.