Dalit Labourer's Hand Cut Off in MP By Employer Over Wage Demands, 3 Arrested

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, a labourer’s hand was cut off by his employer when he demanded his wages, on Sunday, 21 November.

The victim, Ashok Saket, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a critical condition.

The victim’s nephew Lavkush Saket said that the incident took place in the Dolmau village where his uncle had been working as a construction worker for one Ganesh Mishra.

“When we demanded his pending wages, we were threatened by the employer. A scuffle broke out and my uncle's hand was cut off. His face and jaw were injured too," he said.