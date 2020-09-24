Dalit Farmer in UP Beheaded for Not Sharing Water

Some locals tried to intervene but fled when Roop Kishore attacked Jatav with a spade. The 56-year-old farmer is reported to have slumped to his death.

Jatav's son, Ompal, told reporters that he and his father had been working in the field till late in the night.

“My father told me to go home and keep dinner for him. When he did not return home until the early hours of the morning, I went to the field. On the way, one of the locals told me that Roop Kishore had killed my father. I reached the spot and saw my father's beheaded body lying there,” Ompal said