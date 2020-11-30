Dalit Farm Worker Beaten To Death Over Matchbox in Madhya Pradesh
Both the accused have been arrested and booked for murder and also under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.
A Dalit farm worker was beaten to death in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for refusing to give a matchbox to the accused, to light cigarettes, according to a report by NDTV.
180 kilometres away from Bhopal, the incident took place in Karod village, where the 50-year-old Lalji Ram Ahirwar, was resting in an agriculture field when the accused beat him with sticks over an argument on borrowing a matchbox, according to the police.
“Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav attacked Lalji Ram Ahirwar with sticks for denying a matchbox. He got severely injured. He was admitted to Guna district hospital but died of his injuries,” additional Superintendent of Police, TS Baghel, told NDTV.
Both the accused have been arrested and booked for murder under Section 302 of the IPC and also under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.
The state government has approved financial assistance of Rs 8.25 lakhs to the family of the victim, NDTV also reported.
(With inputs from NDTV, New Indian Express)
