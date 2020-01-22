‘Dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh Welcome Bhim Army Chief Azad With Posters
The dadis (grandmothers) of Shaheen Bagh welcomed Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad with posters on Wednesday, 22 January, as he addressed the gathering which has been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens since 15 December.
Speaking at Shaheen Bagh, Azad said, “In the next 10 days, 5,000 Shaheen Baghs will be made… I want to tell the PM that he should respect the people and the Constitution. On CAA, my stand is clear – it is against the Constitution.”
Azad’s visit on Wednesday comes a day after a Delhi court allowed him to visit the capital for medical reasons and election purposes and told him to inform Delhi Police of his schedule. Azad had been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid in the city last month.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had met a delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday and appealed to them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to school children, patients and the general public.
On the other hand, addressing a press conference over false allegations against the Shaheen Bagh protesters of being paid, advocate Mehmood Pracha on Tuesday said that apart from sending a legal notice to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, they have also sent notices to five media houses – Republic TV, Zee News, Times Now, TV18 and News Nation.
Talking about the meet between Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and a few women protesters on Tuesday, he said that it was "unauthorised", saying that they cannot "take away the women like that for a meeting”.
(With inputs from PTI.)
