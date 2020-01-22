‘Dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh Welcome Bhim Army Chief Azad With Posters

The dadis (grandmothers) of Shaheen Bagh welcomed Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad with posters on Wednesday, 22 January, as he addressed the gathering which has been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens since 15 December.

Speaking at Shaheen Bagh, Azad said, “In the next 10 days, 5,000 Shaheen Baghs will be made… I want to tell the PM that he should respect the people and the Constitution. On CAA, my stand is clear – it is against the Constitution.”

Azad’s visit on Wednesday comes a day after a Delhi court allowed him to visit the capital for medical reasons and election purposes and told him to inform Delhi Police of his schedule. Azad had been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid in the city last month.