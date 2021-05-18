Cyclone ‘Tauktae’: Navy Rescues 146 From Barge Near Bombay High

The Indian Navy (IN) has managed to rescue at least 146 of the 273 personnel of the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) from the drifting Barge P-305 near the Bombay High Fields, and augmented its efforts by dispatching a helicopter, officials said on Tuesday, 18 May.



The first lot of 60 personnel was rescued around 11 pm on Monday jointly by INS Kochi and OSV Energy Star in extremely challenging conditions in the Arabian Sea, around 175 km off Mumbai, which fell directly in the path of the Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone made landfall in Gujarat late Monday night.