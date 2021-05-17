Cyclone Tauktae Likely to Make Landfall in Gujarat Today
Catch all live updates of Cyclone Tauktae here.
Cyclone 'Tauktae' on Monday, 17 May, has intensified into an “extremely severe” cyclonic storm and is likely to reach the coast of Gujarat this evening, the India Meteorological Department said.
The cyclone is predicted to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva between 8 pm to 11 pm as a “very severe” cyclonic storm.
On Sunday, the cyclone targeted Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra as it moved towards Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts after Goa, while whirling towards the Gujarat south coast.
At least 12 people have been reported dead so far from the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra.
- Around 1.5 lakh people are being shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat
- At least 54 teams of the NDRF and SDRF remained deployed after IMD’s warning of landfall on Monday
- The Mumbai Airport operations will remain closed till 2 pm on Monday
- While 23 fishermen are feared missing in Kerala, at least 19 fishing boats have not reported to the respective ports in Gujarat since Sunday
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several Parts of Gujarat
Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls in districts of Saurashtra, namely Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Boatd and Diu, and in the districts of Gujarat region namely Valsad, Navsari and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, the IMD said.
Cyclone Tauktae to Reach Gujarat Coast Today Evening
Cyclone Tauktae very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening and cross between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during 8-11 pm as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, the IMD said.
Moderate to Intense Rainfall Likely in Parts of Maharashtra
Moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri during the next three hours, the IMDB said.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.