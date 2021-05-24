Cyclone ‘Tauktae’: All Bodies Accounted For, Death Toll Now 86

Almost a week after the devastating Cyclone ‘Tauktae’, bodies of the captain and another crew member of tugboat Varaprada, which was submerged during the cyclonic storm, were identified among several bodies found over the weekend, Yellow Gate police officials said on Sunday, 23 May.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy Ship (INS) Makar located tugboat Varaprada on Monday, and search operations are underway to locate bodies, if any, PTI reported.