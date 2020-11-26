Cyclone Nivar: Three Killed in Rain-Related Incidents in Chennai 

At least three people have died and three others have been injured in rain-related incidents in Chennai and surrounding areas, after heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, as Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry.

In Chennai, a tree fell on a 50-year-old man, who was trying to cross Besant Road in Royapettah, leading to his death. The incident was caught on CCTV and visuals show the man walking on the road when the tree falls on him, severely injuring his head.

The man was immediately rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital by the public but was declared dead on arrival. Here are the visuals of the incidents caught on CCTV: