Cyclone Nivar Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Nivar has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and was centred 320 kms from Puducherry coast and 380 kms from Chennai coasts in the Bay of Bengal as of Wednesday morning, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said. The cyclone is currently moving at a pace of 6 kmph, and is expected to make landfall between Karaikkal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu sometime between the night of 25 November and early hours of 26 November.

The Director of Regional Meteorological Centre S Balachander, addressing the media on Wednesday, said, “Cyclone Nivar has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm located South-South West 320 kms of Puducherry and 380 kms from Chennai coast. The cyclone is travelling at 6 kms speed and by noon, the cyclone will turn into a very severe cyclone and move East-South East and will cross near Puducherry and Mamallapuram by 25 November night.”