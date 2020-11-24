Cyclone Nivar: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Expected in Tamil Nadu
A low pressure over south-west of Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.
Coastal Tamil Nadu is bracing for heavy downpour and strong winds because of the depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into Cyclone Nivar and cross the coast at around 6 am on Wednesday, 25 November.
A low pressure over south-west of Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.
The depression is moving in a westerly direction towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast, and the coastal areas of the southern state are expected to receive heavy rain between 23-26 November.
The state has also issued alerts informing fishermen to return to the coast.
- Six teams of the NDRF have been sent to Cuddalore and Chidambaram districts in Tamil Nadu
- The Met forecasts wind speed of 50 to 60 kilometre per hour
- The depression lies about 550 km southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Chennai
- The cyclone is expected to bring in heavy to extremely heavy rains in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on 25, 26 November
Steps Taken as Cyclone Nears
People in low-lying areas have been asked to shift to safe zones, monitoring officers are on alert and fishermen have been asked to not venture into the waters. The state has also issued alerts informing fishermen to return to the coast.
In 2015, unprecedented rains had led to floods in Chennai.
However, officials have said there is no concern for worry as the levels in all the dams are within safe limits.
Two Possible Scenarios
Pradeep John, a weather blogger, pointed out that there could be two different scenarios:
1. The landfall could be in Vedaranayam to Karaikkal on 24-25 November with wind speed of 70 km/hr. Tiruvarur, Nagai, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karaikkal will experience extreme rainfall, Trichy, Namakkal, Salem, Vilupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi, Vellore, Cuddalore, Pondy, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpet to experience very heavy rains.
2. If the landfall is in Karikkal to Chennai between 24-25 November with 120-140 km/hr wind speed, extreme rainfall in Cuddalore, Pondy, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Chengalpet and very heavy rainfall in Kallkuruchi, Nagai, Karaikkal, Permablur, Ariyalur.
