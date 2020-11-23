Heavy Rains in TN: Depression Likely to Turn Into Cyclone Nivar

Coastal Tamil Nadu is bracing for heavy downpour and strong winds because of the depression over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into a cyclone Nivar and cross the coast at around 6 am on Wednesday.



The depression is moving in a westerly direction towards north Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast, the coastal areas of the southern state is expected to receive heavy rain between 23-26 November. A low pressure over south-west of Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

The state has also issued alerts informing fishermen to return to the coast.



The cyclone is expected to bring in heavy to extremely heavy rains in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on 25 and 26 November.