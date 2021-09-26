Cyclone Gulab Likely to Make Landfall in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha by Midnight

Cyclonic storm “Gulab”, forming over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha around midnight, according to the latest warning by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, 26 September.

The cyclone, according to IMD, is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Cuttack districts. The coastal and south Odisha districts are very likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next coming few days.