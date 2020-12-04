Live

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Services Suspended for 8 Hours 

Catch all the live updates on Cyclone Burevi here.

Cyclone Burevi Live Updates: A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrives at a seashore of Valiyathura, as part of the preparedness ahead of Cyclone Burevi, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, 3 December, 2020.
Thiruvananthapuram Airport has suspended operations from 10 am to 6 pm for Friday in the wake of the cyclone warning. Airport operations will remain open for any emergency situation, reported ANI.

As Kerala remains on high alert, the state government has declared a public holiday for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state for Friday.

Cyclone Burevi is weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, the deep depression is about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70km west-southwest of Pamban and 160km of Kanniyakumari.

The IMD said Burevi lay centered 40km east-southeast of Pamban and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari.

Snapshot
  • Heavy rainfall at isolated places predicted over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on Friday: IMD
  • Flight services at Madurai airport have been suspended till 12 pm on Friday due to Cyclone Burevi. Tuticorin airport will be closed on Friday
  • The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday
  • The state government has taken precautionary steps like setting up of relief camps in Kanniyakumari and the fishermen who had gone into the sea have been informed to reach nearby shores for safety
  • Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Cyclone Burevi is expected to enter Kerala on Friday

The government has announced helpline numbers for districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Burevi.

Here is the complete list:

The 24x7 emergency number which is common for all the districts is 1077.

Emergency number in Tuticorin - 0461 2340101 and WhatsApp number 9486454714.

Madurai district emergency number - landline - 0452-2546160.

Tahsildar (Disaster Management) - 97888869536

Virudhunagar district emergency number - 04562 – 252600, 2526601, 262602, 252603

Ramanathapuram -04567-230056, 57, 58

Tirunelveli – Collectorate board: 0462-2501035

Source: Times of India

9:23 AM , 04 Dec

Deep Depression Over Gulf of Mannar Close to Ramanathapuram Remains Stationary

Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar is close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban: IMD

9:03 AM , 04 Dec

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Services Suspended

Thiruvananthapuram Airport has suspended operations from 10 am to 6 pm for Friday in the wake of the cyclone warning. Airlines advised rescheduling services as per the convenience of passengers. Airport operations will remain open for any emergency situation.

Source: ANI

8:38 AM , 04 Dec

Kerala Declares Public Holiday in 5 Districts

As Kerala remains on high alert, the state government has declared a public holiday for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state for Friday.

7:54 AM , 04 Dec

Tamil Nadu: Wellington Dam Flows Above Highest Flood Level

On Friday, the Central Water Commission informed that Periya Odai at Venganur in Cuddalore district upstream of Wellington dam is flowing above its previous Highest Flood Level and is still rising.

Source: ANI


Published: 04 Dec 2020, 7:30 AM IST

