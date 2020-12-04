Thiruvananthapuram Airport Services Suspended for 8 Hours
Thiruvananthapuram Airport has suspended operations from 10 am to 6 pm for Friday in the wake of the cyclone warning. Airport operations will remain open for any emergency situation.
As Kerala remains on high alert, the state government has declared a public holiday for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state for Friday.
Cyclone Burevi is weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, the deep depression is about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70km west-southwest of Pamban and 160km of Kanniyakumari.
The IMD said Burevi lay centered 40km east-southeast of Pamban and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari.
- Heavy rainfall at isolated places predicted over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on Friday: IMD
- Flight services at Madurai airport have been suspended till 12 pm on Friday due to Cyclone Burevi. Tuticorin airport will be closed on Friday
- The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday
- The state government has taken precautionary steps like setting up of relief camps in Kanniyakumari and the fishermen who had gone into the sea have been informed to reach nearby shores for safety
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Cyclone Burevi is expected to enter Kerala on Friday
The government has announced helpline numbers for districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Burevi.
Here is the complete list:
The 24x7 emergency number which is common for all the districts is 1077.
Emergency number in Tuticorin - 0461 2340101 and WhatsApp number 9486454714.
Madurai district emergency number - landline - 0452-2546160.
Tahsildar (Disaster Management) - 97888869536
Virudhunagar district emergency number - 04562 – 252600, 2526601, 262602, 252603
Ramanathapuram -04567-230056, 57, 58
Tirunelveli – Collectorate board: 0462-2501035

Deep Depression Over Gulf of Mannar Close to Ramanathapuram Remains Stationary
Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar is close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban: IMD
Thiruvananthapuram Airport Services Suspended
Thiruvananthapuram Airport has suspended operations from 10 am to 6 pm for Friday in the wake of the cyclone warning. Airlines advised rescheduling services as per the convenience of passengers. Airport operations will remain open for any emergency situation.

Kerala Declares Public Holiday in 5 Districts

Tamil Nadu: Wellington Dam Flows Above Highest Flood Level
On Friday, the Central Water Commission informed that Periya Odai at Venganur in Cuddalore district upstream of Wellington dam is flowing above its previous Highest Flood Level and is still rising.

