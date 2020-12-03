Cyclone Burevi Makes Landfall in Sri Lanka, Moves Towards TN

A wind warning has been issued over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin Area and along and off south Tamil Nadu coast (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts), South Kerala coast and west Sri Lanka coast. Wind speeds are expected to reach 55-65 kmph and go up to 90 kmph from forenoon of Thursday for a period of 24 hours.

A storm surge of about 1.0 m height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts during the time of landfall, warned RMC.

The Met Department has ordered fishermen to suspend any fishing operations till 5 December due to the rough sea condition in the wake of Cyclone Burevi.

In Chennai, the RMC said, the sky condition will likely be cloudy with light to moderate rains in some areas for the next 24 hours. The city will continue to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain for the next 48 hours.