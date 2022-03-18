Asani: 2022's First Cyclone Brews Near Andaman & Nicobar, Fishermen Warned

Here are IMD's rainfall warnings for each day for the Andaman and Nicobar islands, which will face the brunt of the storm:

18 March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Nicobar Islands.

19 March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Nicobar Islands.

20 March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

21 March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with isolated heavy rainfalls very likely over Andaman Islands.

The department has advised fishermen not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal from 17 to 21 March, into east central Bay of Bengal and around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from 18 to 22 March, and into northeast Bay of Bengal on 22 March.

Union Home Secretary on Friday, 18 March, reviewed the preparedness of Central agencies and the administration of Andaman and Nicobar. It has stationed one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the Union territory, and is readying other teams and emergency supplies.

All three armed forces are on standby.