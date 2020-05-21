Super-cyclone Amphan that hit West Bengal on 20 May has devastated lives and livelihoods in the state with at least 72 people reported dead, according to government figures.While many across the state were scrambling to get to safety, one man in West Bengal's Asansol city, with no place to go, found shelter inside a garbage bin. The man, who local sources say, is mentally disabled, was discovered by locals the morning after, on 21 May.Vlog: Surviving Cyclone Amphan on Level 41 of A Kolkata High-RiseVideos and pictures accessed by The Quint show the said man in a municipality garbage, eating the food that had been thrown in the bin. A dog can be seen in the same bin, right to the man, as it scavenges for food as well.Locals saw the man on the morning of 21 May and informed the authorities who reached the spot."One one side there's a dog eating and on the other there's a human being eating. Can't believe this is also one kind of life. Think of these people. There's so much food being distributed but no one to look after people like him", said Rajesh Mishra, a local."We are also humans, he is human too. Seeing him in this condition I'm feeling very bad. He should be treated with love and care. We should talk to him in his language and get him a check-up", said another local, Abu Taleem.According to reports, the man was eventually coaxed into coming out of the bin by the local administration. Although the man has been provided with food, he continues to sit next to the garbage bin, as arrangements for shelter have’t been made so far. Cyclone Amphan: 72 Die in WB, Mamata Says 'Will Ask PM to Visit' We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.