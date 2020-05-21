At least 10 people have died after Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday, 20 May, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Kolkata, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts. As per reports, over 5,000 houses have been destroyed in North 24 Parganas alone.According to the latest reports by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Amphand has now moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 km/per hour during the past 6 hours and further weakened into a cyclonic storm. It lay centered over Bangladesh, about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata.There are several websites, including daily reports by the IMD, which can help you track the movement of the cyclone. Here are a few:mausam.imd.gov.inThe India Meteorological Department's website or mausam.imd.gov.in has been developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and is one of the most reliable ways to track weather events. The website also shows information related to wind and storm surge warnings.Cyclone Amphan: 10 Dead in WB; Losses Worth Thousands of CroresCyclocaneCyclocane.com is another reliable website that shows realtime or live updates of cyclones. To track Cyclone Amphan live visit cyclocane.com, scroll down and click on the tropical cyclone Amphan link.AccuweatherA popular weather tracking platform, Accuweather also allows users to track cyclones. You can visit www.accuweather.com to track the Amphan cyclone that is expected as it moves across West Bengal. Visit www.accuweather.com, scroll down and click on Amphan. You will be able to see all the latest updates there.HurricanezoneHurricanzone also allows you to track Cyclone Amphan. The website offers all the latest details about Cyclone Amphan and also tracks all the ongoing tropical cyclone, typhoon and hurricane bulletins, and satellite and radar imagery worldwide.Regional Specialized Meteorological CentreThe Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone is a website developed by India’s Meteorological Department. The website is similar to IMD website shows real-time updates of the cyclone and provides all the latest information. Just visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in/ and the homepage itself will showcase all the latest details.UMANG appThe government of India’s own Umang app, available on both iOS and Android, can now help you track the speed and movement of Cyclone Amphan. The app is primarily used for services like filing income tax, making Aadhaar and provident fund queries, booking a gas cylinder, Passport Seva, and more.Cyclone Amphan Causes Disruption, Damages Houses in West Bengal We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.