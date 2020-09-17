No Women, South Indians, Dalits on Culture Panel: Oppn Points

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, 16 September, pointed that the 16-member committee set up to study the country'’s culture for the past 12,000 years, did not have any women or South Indians who understood Dravidian history, as members.

Just a day earlier, DMK leader Kanimozhi asked the government why it has not included the names of people to religious minorities or Dalit community as a part of the panel. Notably, no member from the Northeast part of the country has also been included.