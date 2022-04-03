Crude Bombs Recovered From Near Residence of Birbhum Violence Accused

Several crude bombs were recovered on Sunday, 3 April, near the residence of Palash Sheikh, the prime accused of the 21 March carnage in Bogtui village of West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The bombs were later defused.

The villagers had informed the police about the bombs. The personnel from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the bomb squad of West Bengal Police reached the spot and cordoned off the area. A team of the state fire services department also reached the spot.

The police dug out a container and recovered at least 20 crude bombs. The bomb squad personnel carried the crude bombs to an adjacent open space and defused them one by one.