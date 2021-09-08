Bombs 'Hurled' Outside BJP MP's Residence in Bengal; Governor Says 'Worrisome'
BJP MP Arjun Singh was in Delhi when the incident took place.
At least three crude bombs were purportedly hurled outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata early on Wednesday, 8 September.
The incident took place when Singh was in Delhi, with bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurling the bombs at the entrance gate.
No injuries have been reported so far, but a case has been filed against unknown people.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted to the incident, saying the "bomb explosions" are "worrisome on law and order". "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating," he tweeted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.