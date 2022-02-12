CRPF Jawan Killed, Another Injured in Encounter With Maoists in Jharkhand

An Assistant Commandant of the CRPF was killed in an encounter with Maoists in the Bijapur region of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, 12 February morning, officials said, as per The Indian Express.

The deceased has been identified as Shanti Bhushan Tirkey from Jharkhand. Another jawan, Apparav, also suffered injuries and is stable, police officials said.

Reports say that the incident took place at around 9:30 am, when CRPF’s 168 battalion F company was on road safety duty. They were fired upon near the the Dongal Chinta Nala near Putkel village in Bijapur, which led to an encounter.

The Inspector General (Baster Range), P Sundarraj said, as per the report, "Additional reinforcement was sent to the spot, and they are searching the area."

(With inputs from The Indian Express)