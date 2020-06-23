One CRPF jawan was killed and two terrorists were eliminated in an encounter in Bandzoo area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 23 June, ANI reported.Two AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the terrorists in the joint operation currently underway with the J&K police, Chinar Corps, Indian Army was quoted by ANI as saying. The jawan, whose identity is yet unknown, succumbed to a bullet injury at the hospital.(With inputs from ANI.)(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.