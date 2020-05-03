The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi has been sealed till Tuesday, 5 May after a bus driver of the paramilitary wing was found to be coronavirus positive, stated a report by ANI.The largest paramilitary force's headquarters based in south Delhi's CGO complex was sealed on Saturday, 2 May soon after the driver's COVID-19 report was found positive.The driver, who is employed at the CRPF headquarters for several years, was tested after he exhibited some symptoms of the deadly virus.CRPF DIG M. Dhinakaran had earlier told IANS, “Soon after a bus driver was found positive, the CRPF headquarters was closed for sanitisation. The headquarters' building will be opened after the sanitisation drive is over. The drive will be done in the premises on Monday, 4 May.”The CRPF’s driver found positive when the force’s 135 personnel of 31st Battalion based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III were already declared COVID-19 infected.With this fresh case, the total count of CRPF personnel affected with the virus touched 137 across the country. A 55-year-old Sub-Inspector of the 3.5 lakh strong paramilitary force had succumbed to corona infection on Tuesday, 28 April.As many as 480 personnel were tested from the 31st Battalion for COVID-19. Of the 458 test reports out so far, 135 tested positive and 323 negative from the Battalion.The 31st Battalion is one of the largest contingent of CRPF. Ever since the first coronavirus case was reported from the battalion, the numbers seem to be skyrocketing. It has been learnt that the virus reached the Battalion through a medical staff of the unit. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)