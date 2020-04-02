COVID-19 Outbreak: CRPF Doctor Based in Delhi Tests Positive
A senior Central Reserve Police Force doctor based in Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, 2 April. They said that the doctor has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana’s Jhajjar.
The chief medical officer was posted in the office of the Additional Director General (Medical) of the Central Armed Police Forces.
It is not clear how the doctor contracted the infection.
The doctor was staying at a transit mess for the CRPF officers in south Delhi’s Saket area, they said. Those present in the mess have been quarantined.
Some time back, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave his daily update on the coronavirus situation in the city, admitting that Delhi had seen a big increase in the number of cases in the last 24 hours.
Kejriwal said that out of the 219 cases in the city, 108 people are from the Nizamuddin congregation. There have been a total of 4 deaths due to coronavirus, including 2 people from Nizamuddin. Out of 2,346 people brought from Markaz Nizamuddin, 1,810 persons have been quarantined and 536 people admitted in city hospitals.
As the tests of all 2,346 persons are being done, it is possible that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city might rise in coming days, he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.
(With inputs from PTI)
