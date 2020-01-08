CRPF DIG Charged With Throwing Hot Water on Jawan; Inquiry Ordered

Enraged at having burnt his mouth upon drinking hot water served to him by a jawan, a DIG-rank CRPF officer allegedly threw it on his face, prompting the force to order an inquiry, officials said on Wednesday.

The purported incident took place on Tuesday at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruit training centre in Bihar's Rajgir district.

An official communication by the force said Deputy Inspector General DK Tripathi, who was staying at the officers' mess of the institute for an official work, had ordered hot drinking water.

Constable Amol Kharat was on duty at the facility and he served him the water in a thermos flask.

The officer, posted at the CRPF group centre in Mokamaghat in Bihar, is said to have burnt his mouth upon drinking the hot water, following which he summoned Kharat.