20 Crows Found Dead in Delhi, Vets’ Team to Check For Bird Flu 

Twenty crows have reportedly died in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area, Delhi. A team of government veterinarians are probing for the presence of bird flu, also known as Avian influenza (H5N1), today, Friday, 8 January.

Sixteen more birds have died at DDA park Hastsal Village, Delhi and their samples are being tested in a lab. Lakhs of birds have been found dead in the last 10 days all across India.