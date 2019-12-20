QCrime: Minor Raped Inside Temple; 3-Yr-Old Assaulted in Mumbai
1. Pune: Man Rapes Seven-Year-Old Girl Inside Temple
A man raped a seven-year-old girl in a temple in Pune on Monday night. The mother of the victim lodged a first information report on Thursday morning, after the girl told her parents about the incident.
According to the complaint, the girl was playing in a temple near her residence when an unidentified person reached the spot. He forcibly took her to a corner of the temple and allegedly raped her.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Mumbai: Three Men Sexually Assault 10-Yr-Old Niece; 1 Held, 2 Absconding
The Dindoshi sessions court recently recorded the statement of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by three of her uncles — two senior citizens and a 24-year-old. Police said they have so far arrested one of the accused, a 65-year-old who is visually-impaired.
The victim continues to be lodged in a children’s home at the request of her aunt, who fears the two absconding accused may attempt to harm her.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Odisha Man Sentenced to Death for Rape, Murder of 3-Year-Old
A court in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for rape and murder of a three-year-old girl.
Additional District Court and Special Court Judge Lokanath Sahu pronounced capital punishment to 20-year-old Sunil Kumar Naik after convicting him of rape and murder of a minor girl on January 13, 2017.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Two GST Officials Held for Demanding Bribe
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested two employees of Goods and Service Tax (GST) department for demanding a bribe of ₹40,000 from a Thane-based restaurant owner.
The complainant had not used the GST number for his restaurant business and had approached the department to cancel the number.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Maharashtra: Cop, Two Others Booked for Abetting Bhayandar Man's Suicide
A case has been registered against three persons, including a policeman, for allegedly abetting the suicide og a 52-year-old vegatable vendor in Bhayandar in Thane, police said on Thursday.
Ramesh Pathak hanged himself at his home on Tuesday morning, following which the police recovered a suicide note naming the three accused from the scene.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Mumbai: Man Held for ‘Smuggling’ Gold Worth Rs 1.35 Crore
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the airport customs arrested a businessman for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold jewellery worth Rs 1.35 crore.
Officials said the accused, Gaurav Dilip More, was caught on Wednesday after he landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Andhra Pradesh: Man Hled For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in Vijayawada
In yet another incident of minor rape, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a rowdy-sheeter at Governorprt police station limits.
The incident happened on December 15 and came to light on Thursday, after cops arrested the accused identified as Varun Kumar alias Chennaraju (21).
(Source: The Times of India)
8. Pune: Cops Bust Fake Call Centre, Arrest Two for Cheating Americans
The Cyber Crime Cell of Pune City Police has busted a ‘fake’ call centre that allegedly cheated several American nationals by pretending to be officials from the ‘Social Security Administration’ department of America.
Police have arrested two suspects in the case, identified as Akib Altaf Shaikh (27), and Sarim Aman Shaikh (29).
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. 76-Year-Old Woman Knocked down by Rashly Driven Car
An elderly woman was left severely injured after a rashly driven car knocked her down in Rajguru Nagar on Wednesday evening.
The woman, 76-year-old Kamla Saini of Lal Bagh in Thareeke, is a professor retired from the College of Nursing, Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).
(Source: Hindustan Times)
