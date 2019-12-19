QCrime: 4 Convicted in Jaipur Blast Case; Air Hostess Kills Self

A Jaipur court on Wednesday convicted four people for the worst terror attack in Jaipur – nine bombs that ripped through the Walled City on 13 May 2008, killing 71.

The sentencing hearing will be on Thursday, prosecution counsel Shrichand, who uses only one name, said. The Jaipur court acquitted one of the accused, Shahbaz Hussain alias Shahbaz Ahmed alias Shanu, who sent an email on behalf of the Indian Mujahideen, which claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

(Source: Hindustan Times)