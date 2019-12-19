QCrime: 4 Convicted in Jaipur Blast Case; Air Hostess Kills Self
1. Four Convicted for Jaipur’s Night of Horror, When Nine Bombs Went Off in 20 Mins
A Jaipur court on Wednesday convicted four people for the worst terror attack in Jaipur – nine bombs that ripped through the Walled City on 13 May 2008, killing 71.
The sentencing hearing will be on Thursday, prosecution counsel Shrichand, who uses only one name, said. The Jaipur court acquitted one of the accused, Shahbaz Hussain alias Shahbaz Ahmed alias Shanu, who sent an email on behalf of the Indian Mujahideen, which claimed responsibility for the terror attack.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Bihar Woman Shot in Neck 2 Days After Filing Rape Case, Critical: Cops
A young Dalit woman was shot at and critically injured by unidentified assailants at her home in a village of Rohtas district, a couple of days after she had registered an FIR accusing four persons of having tried to rape her, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in a village under Rajpur police station area of the district on Tuesday night where a police party has been camping since Sunday to prevent escalation of tensions that have been running high since the attempted rape.
(Source: NDTV)
3. Noida Woman Allegedly Jumps Off Hotel Building, Case Against Boyfriend
A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel in Noida, with police charging her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at the hotel in Sector 49, where the woman was staying, the officials said.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Two Held for Murder of Panvel Boy
Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing the 7-year-old boy whose body was found in a bag at Kundevahal village in Panvel on Monday.
The police identified the accused as Rakesh Tambde and Ramesh Pachange. Tambde, who had been living with Sahi’s mother, allegedly planned the murder. “Tambde is an autorickshaw driver who lives in Khanda Gaon and Pachange is a street-dweller.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Five Arrested for Robbery in Thane
Thane Five persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing two Kalwa residents of cash and valuables worth ₹35,000, police said on Wednesday.
Two residents of Waghoba Nagar in Thane district’s Kalwa town were attacked by the five accused in the early hours of December 4 and robbed of cash and valuables worth ₹35,000, he said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Gurgaon: Air Hostess Found Dead at PG, Owner Booked for Abetment
A 23-year-old woman who worked as an airhostess with a domestic airline allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon Tuesday night. The owner of the PG has been booked for abetment to suicide, with her relatives alleging he was “mentally harassing” her.
Police said the woman hailed from West Bengal and had been residing at the PG in the city’s DLF Phase 3 since August.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Heroin Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized in Delhi, 3 Arrested, Says Police
The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested three people, including a Nigerian and a woman, for allegedly smuggling heroin and also seized from them 12 kg heroin worth Rs 50 crore in the international market, officials said.
"Anubhav Dushad aka Vicky, 35, resident of Munirka village; Renuka, 27, resident of Madanpur Khadar; and Christ Jole, 28, a Nigerian national, have been arrested for drug peddling," DCP Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Singh Kushwaha, told IANS.
(Source: NDTV)
8. How Aurangabad Cops Solved 7-Month-Old Murder Case Using a Shirt Button
The Aurangabad police has cracked a seven-month-old murder case using just a tiny piece of evidence – a shirt button from the crime scene.
The police on Wednesday arrested Ajay Gulabrao Ragade, 30, Chetan Ashok Gaikwad, 34 and Sandip Asaram Gaikwad for robbing and killing wine shop employee Bhikan Niloba Jadhav, 48 in Sillod city of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, superintendent of police Mokshada Patil said.
(Source: NDTV)
9. Two College Students Shot Dead in Chandigarh
Two college students were shot dead at their rented apartment in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
The victims have been identified as Ajay and Vineet, both in their early 20s. Police suspect it to be a case of old rivalry.
While Vineet was a second-year BA student at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, Ajay was pursuing MA course from GGDSD College, Sector 32, said superintendent of police (SP, city) Vineet Kumar.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)