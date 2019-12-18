QCrime: Hyd Suspects Behind More Cases; Murder Accused Gunned Down
1. Two Hyderabad Suspects Behind Nine More Rape-Murders: Cops
Investigators probing the 27 November gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad claimed that two of the four suspects had confessed to raping and burning nine other women.
The four youths were later killed on the outskirts of Hyderabad in what the police claimed was an "encounter."
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Murder Accused Gunned Down Inside Courtroom in UP
An accused in a double murder was killed when three men opened fire inside a courtroom, where he had been brought for a hearing, in Bijnor on Tuesday afternoon. Three policemen and a court employee were injured in the attack.
The incident occurred in Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Yogesh Kumar’s courtroom in Bijnor, where Shahnawaz Ansari (34) — accused in the murder of local BSP leader Haji Ehsan (50) and his nephew Shadab Ali (17) in May — and co-accused Jabbar Ahmed (26) had been brought for a hearing from Tihar Jail.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. School Teacher, Two Others Arrested for Allegedly Raping Maharashtra Teen
A school teacher and two others were arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.
A Hill Line police station official identified the arrested persons as Ulhasnagar residents Akshay Jadhav (19), Chandrakant Bhoir (33), and Ajit Sargar (19) from Solapur.
(Source: NDTV)
4. Delhi: Woman, Her 2 Kids Dead After Being Hit by Train
A 36-year-old woman and her two children, aged 13 and 8, died Tuesday after they were hit by a train while crossing a railway track near Shivaji Bridge railway station, said police.
Police said three other family members who accompanied them sustained injuries.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Gurgaon Man Sentenced to Life for Rape, Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl
A district court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and killing a three-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.
The court on Monday sentenced Mohammed Anwar, 31, to life imprisonment for the girl's murder and 20 years for rape under the POCSO Act.
(Source: NDTV)
6. Heroin Worth Rs 50 Crore Seized in Delhi, 3 Arrested, Says Police
The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested three people, including a Nigerian and a woman, for allegedly smuggling heroin and also seized from them 12 kg heroin worth Rs 50 crore in the international market, officials said.
"Anubhav Dushad aka Vicky, 35, resident of Munirka village; Renuka, 27, resident of Madanpur Khadar; and Christ Jole, 28, a Nigerian national, have been arrested for drug peddling," DCP Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Singh Kushwaha, told IANS.
(Source: NDTV)
7. Thane: Two Arrested, Minor Detained for Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl
Two persons were arrested and a minor was detained on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. One of the accused is the girl’s teacher, the police said.
“The victim was in a relationship with one of the accused, the minor, who had been raping her since June. On December 7, she took some jewellery and all the cash at home and ran away. Her parents had lodged a missing case with us,” said a senior officer from Thane police.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Two Haryana Men Held With 4kg Opium on Ambala Highway
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons for having illegal possession of 4 kilograms of opium from the Ambala highway, sources said Tuesday.
As per the NCB officials, the two men were driving a white hatchback car when they were apprehended by the NCB unit on the highway on Monday.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Mumbai: Man Held for Stalking, Harassing Radio Jockey
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a 28-year-old radio jockey from Mumbai.
The police said that the accused, who was arrested on December 14, has confessed to harassing more than 50 women across the country by getting in touch with them on matrimonial websites, taking financial help from them and then fleeing with the money. If a woman refused to give him money, he would harass her.
(Source: The Indian Express)
