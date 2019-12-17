QCrime: ED Files Chargesheet in PMC Bank Fraud & More

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed its charge sheet in the money-laundering case in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) scam. The charge sheet runs into approximately 7,000 pages. The scam is also being investigated by the economic offences wing (EOW), which is expected to file its charge sheet in January 2020.

ED has pegged the scam at Rs 6,670 crore and named Housing Development Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang, PMC Bank’s former managing director Joy Thomas and ex-chairperson Waryam Singh in the charge sheet.

(Source: Hindustan Times)