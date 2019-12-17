QCrime: ED Files Chargesheet in PMC Bank Fraud & More
1. ‘PMC Bank Fraud Worth Rs 6.6k-Crore’: ED in 7,000-Page Charge Sheet
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed its charge sheet in the money-laundering case in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) scam. The charge sheet runs into approximately 7,000 pages. The scam is also being investigated by the economic offences wing (EOW), which is expected to file its charge sheet in January 2020.
ED has pegged the scam at Rs 6,670 crore and named Housing Development Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang, PMC Bank’s former managing director Joy Thomas and ex-chairperson Waryam Singh in the charge sheet.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. ‘Aishwarya Was Harassing Me’: Rabri Devi Files Counter Complaint Against Daughter-In-Law
Aishwarya Rai, the estranged daughter-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and her mother-in- law Rabri Devi have lodged complaints of cruelty against each other at two different police stations in Patna while police said they would investigate the allegations.
In her complaint Sunday evening, Rai accused her mother-in-law, husband Tej Pratap Yadav and sister-in-law Misa Bharti of torturing her for dowry and dragging her out of house with the help of security personnel.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. ‘If Kuldeep Sengar Comes Out of Jail, He’ll Be a Threat’: Unnao Woman’s Kin
The news of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s conviction brought a smile on Unnao rape survivor’s face but she wanted death penalty for the BJP leader.
The survivor is in Delhi under medical observation ever since she was airlifted from Lucknow after she was severely injured in a road mishap in Rae Bareli in July this year. Her sister said, “I told her about the verdict. She smiled. She asked when the accused will be hanged. I had no answer to that.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Hisar: Labourer Found Murdered at Barwala Factory, His Two Roommates on Run
A 40-year-old labourer was found murdered in the early hours of Saturday on the premises of the factory he used to work for at Barwala village.
The victim, identified as Mohammed Mobin, belonged to a village in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh and had been working as a foreman at the Om Packaging factory at Barwala for the past four years.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Rajasthan Rape Accused Breaks Into Survivor's Home, Kills Father: Cops
A man accused of raping a girl allegedly broke into her house in Rajasthan's Pali district, killing the minor's father and injuring her brother and mother, police said on Monday.
The incident on Sunday night led to protests as irate villagers demanded suspension of the Sadri police station in-charge for his alleged negligence in acting on the repeated complaints of threats to the family by the accused. The protesters also refused to allow the post-mortem of the body on Monday.
(Source: NDTV)
6. Illegal Custody of Inter-Faith Couple: Delhi High Court Pulls UP Police
The Delhi High Court Monday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for illegally taking into custody an inter-faith couple from the JNU campus in July 2018 and assaulting the husband. It also directed the state DGP to write a letter apologising “for the conduct of his police officials”.
A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Talwant Singh further ordered the UP government to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the couple for wrongful custody and handing over the woman to her parents against her wishes. The HC ordered that the couple be reunited immediately, and assigned them two PSOs.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Man Allegedly Rapes Relative in Odisha's Puri: Police
A girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Odisha's Puri district, the police said on Monday.
While the incident occurred on Sunday, the complaint was lodged with the Satyabadi police on Monday. The accused, identified as Purna Chandra Das, is said to be a distant relative of the victim.
(Source: NDTV)
8. British National Held for Assault on 2 Constables Outside Pub Near Mumbai Airport
A 32-year-old British national of Indian origin was booked for allegedly brawling with and injuring two police personnel outside a pub in Vile Parle (East) in the early hours of Sunday. Police have not arrested the man yet.
Police identified the accused as Shree Dashani Kotak, who was exiting the Barrel Mansion, a pub located near the domestic airport, with his fiancée and brother.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Woman Found Dead in Kharar Complex Was Strangled; Murder Case Registered
Police have initiated a murder probe into the death of a 35-year-old woman at Desumajra, Kharar, on December 12 after the autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death.
The deceased, identified as Sharanjeet Kaur, was a resident of Rasulpur village of Fatehgarh Sahib. Her body was found under a table inside the office of her coaching centre that was locked from outside.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)