Cricket Bookie Sanjeev Chawla to Be Extradited From UK to Delhi

“We can only issue a statement when the extradition has taken place,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chawla, who was on bail, will be taken back into custody by the Met Police before the handover to Indian authorities.

On being flown back to Delhi, he is expected to undergo the requisite medical examinations before being taken to Tihar Jail and held in custody in accordance with the Indian government's assurances to the UK courts.