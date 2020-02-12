Cricket Bookie Sanjeev Chawla to Be Extradited From UK to Delhi
Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi Police by Thursday, 13 February, to face match-fixing charges in Indian courts.
According to officials familiar with the extradition proceedings, the final legal paperwork in the case is now being concluded for the handover to take place at Heathrow Airport this week.
Chawla to Be Taken to Tihar Jail
“We can only issue a statement when the extradition has taken place,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Chawla, who was on bail, will be taken back into custody by the Met Police before the handover to Indian authorities.
On being flown back to Delhi, he is expected to undergo the requisite medical examinations before being taken to Tihar Jail and held in custody in accordance with the Indian government's assurances to the UK courts.
A previous extradition of Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, wanted in connection with the Godhra riots in Gujarat, from the UK to India in October 2016 had been uncontested and therefore did not have to go through various levels of appeals in the UK courts.
Chawla had taken his appeal against being extradited to India right up to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which rejected his application for an interim measure last week and paved the way for him being put on a flight to India.
Chawla had lost a last-ditch High Court appeal on human rights grounds against former UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid's extradition order at a hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice in London last month, with a court order dated 23 January setting a 28-day deadline for him to be extradited to India.
He had approached the Strasbourg, France, based ECHR on the basis of the European Convention on Human Rights, to which the UK is a signatory and relied on Article 3, relating to prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment, of convention in his plea.
The ECHR had sought additional assurances from the British High Commission in New Delhi that Chawla's rights as a British citizen would be upheld, including regular consular access.
“The Secretary of State signed the order for Sanjeev Chawla's extradition to India in February 2019. Due process will now be followed,” the UK Home Office said.
Most recently, at an appeal hearing on 16 January, a two-member High Court panel said they accepted the assurances provided by the Indian government that the accused will be accommodated in a cell to be occupied exclusively by him, with proper “safety and security” and complying with the “personal space and hygiene requirements” the court expects.