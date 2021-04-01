Credible Allegation: Madras HC on BJP’s ‘Aadhaar Misuse’

The Madras High Court also said it cannot accept the Puducherry BJP’s counter argument that the data was collected by party workers during a door-to-door campaign.

The counsel representing the Puducherry unit of the BJP had told the judges that the party did not steal any cellphone data.

The counsel had told the court that the data and phone numbers were collected by its karyakartas (partymen) over a long period and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had used innovative methods of sending SMS to voters with a link to join booth-level WhatsApp groups.

The HC said it was up to the UIDAI to answer how the party accessed the details.