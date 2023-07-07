‘Fully Compliant With Law’: CPR After Govt Withdraws Its Tax Exemption Status

Months after suspension of its Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence, prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) has now lost its tax exemption status.
Details: In a statement released on Thursday, 7 July, CPR said that they received an intimation from the Income Tax Department withdrawing its tax exemption status under Section 12A of the IT Act, 1961.
Earlier this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs suspended the FCRA license of CPR for alleged violation of laws. These developments come after the think tank came under the IT Department's scanner in September 2022.
"CPR maintains that it is fully compliant with the law and all its collaborations and partnerships are limited to research alone. Since the IT survey began in September 2022, CPR has provided detailed responses to various authorities and fully cooperated with all the proceedings," CPR said in its statement.
The CPR is planning to file an appeal in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), reported The Economic Times.
"In response to the current order withdrawing our tax exemption status, CPR will be seeking all avenues of recourse that are available," it added.
The leading policy think tank also termed the I-T department's move as a "severe blow that strikes at the core of our ability to function," adding, "CPR remains committed to working towards its foundational objective of conducting research."
