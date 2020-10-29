CPI(M) Leader’s Son Arrested by ED in Bengaluru Drug Case  

Bineesh Kodiyeri, who is the son of CPI(M) Kerala state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Bengaluru for his links to an accused in the Bengaluru drug peddling cases.

He was taken into custody after he arrived at the Bengaluru Zonal office at 11 am for questioning on Thursday. After three hours of questioning, he was produced in the Bengaluru Sessions Court and his arrest was subsequently recorded. Bineesh has been sent to the custody of ED for four days.

This is the second time that Bineesh has been questioned by the ED in relation to this case. On 3 October, he was quizzed for over six hours in connection with the same.