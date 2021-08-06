CPIL Moves SC Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment As Delhi Police Chief

The Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) on Friday, 6 August, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the recent appointment of IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

The CPIL plea, which seeks the revocation of the order directing the instatement of Asthana to the post, was submitted in the court through public interest lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Live Law reported.

Rakesh Asthana was appointed as commissioner on 27 July, just four days before his previously scheduled date of retirement, 31 July 2021.