Suspension of Question Hour in Parliament is Unjust: CPI MP

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on 2 September saying, “Given that the duration of time of Parliamentary sittings is the same as it has always been, suspension of Question hour and Private Members business is unjust and must be reinstated immediately."

The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on 14 September 2020. This is subject to exigencies of government business and the session is likely to conclude on 1 October 2020. The session will be held from 9am to 1pm on the first day of the session and from 3pm to 7pm from 15 September to 1 October.