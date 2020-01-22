CPI(M) Leader Not Allowed to Enter Ambedkar Univ to Talk on CAA

“The MCC is related to the Assembly election and election campaign and nothing to do with a seminar inside a university. It is ridiculous,” he told PTI.

The university authorities have “suppressed debate and discussion within their campus,” he alleged.

“Permission was sought yesterday and was denied on this pretext (MCC),” he said, adding that the students did not accept the diktat of the authorities and listened to him through the locked gates.

There was no immediate reaction from the University. According to an SFI functionary, the model code of conduct seemed to be just an excuse.