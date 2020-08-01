Cow Vigilantes Thrash Man Suspected of Carrying Beef In Gurugram
An unarmed man, supplying meat to a market in Gurgaon, was chased and beaten by a group of cow vigilantes
An unarmed man, supplying meat to a market in Gurugram, was chased and beaten by a group of cow vigilantes on Friday, 31 July.
The video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.
According to NDTV, the man, identified as Lukman Khan, was chased for about 8 km and beaten up. The owner of the truck reportedly said that they were supplying buffalo meat and have been in business for over 50 years.
The Gurugram Police, after some delay, have filed an FIR against unidentified individuals. The meat had already been sent for forensic test.
“There were around eight to 10 men. They shouted at me to stop my vehicle. Fearing for my safety, I sped up. I had just stopped my vehicle in Sadar Bazaar when the men reached me and pulled me out of the truck. They thrashed me with iron rods, saying that I was transporting cow meat,” Lukman was quoted by Times of India as saying.
Lukman has sustained injuries from the assault.
(With inputs from Times of India and NDTV)
