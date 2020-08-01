Cow Vigilantes Thrash Man Suspected of Carrying Beef In Gurugram

An unarmed man, supplying meat to a market in Gurugram, was chased and beaten by a group of cow vigilantes on Friday, 31 July.

The video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to NDTV, the man, identified as Lukman Khan, was chased for about 8 km and beaten up. The owner of the truck reportedly said that they were supplying buffalo meat and have been in business for over 50 years.