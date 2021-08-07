Covovax Likely to Be Launched By October: Adar Poonawalla After Meeting Shah

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 6 August, and said that he was hopeful that another COVID-19 vaccine – Covovax – would be launched in October, reported news agency PTI.

He also added that the vaccine for children is likely to be available in the first quarter of 2022, contingent upon the approvals from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).